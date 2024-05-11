Note: I initially considered breaking this post up into more easily digestible portions. But since it proposes a new conceptual framework — not just an article, but a category of articles and collaborations going forward — I ultimately decided to keep it intact.

What it proposes is experimental and open source. It’s not something I can do, or even define, on my own. Read it in that spirit, and be sure to point out any errors, vulnerabilities, or alternate solutions in the comments as you see fit.

So I was minding my own business the other morning, when someone saw fit to hand me this:

The guy was medium build, soft Caribbean accent, skin too dark to betray his age. Despite his pamphlet's violent implications, he carried himself with about as humble and gentle a manner as you could imagine. He simply asked, “Would you like to read the word of God?” I simply answered, “Sure.”

This exchange isn’t unusual for me. It actually happens fairly often (and especially lately). That’s at least somewhat due to the look. As the scant few of you who’ve met me IRL could attest, I pretty much resemble a cartoon archetype of a lost soul. And once upon a time, I was.

That version of me wouldn’t have even acknowledged this dude’s existence, let alone accepted his cheap little book. I’ve changed a lot since then. So these days whenever I’m offered something like this, I always say, “Sure” and “God bless.” After he slipped me the goods he moved right on down the sidewalk, a man on a mission. I know the feeling.

The cover art was cute. I recognized the gimmick straight away. It’s an old trick that I myself have employed in professional settings, typically to help an evil corporation sell cheap illusions to their thralls. The idea is you draw some “shocking” connection between two disparate elements, which serves to tickle and intrigue your audience. Tickle, because they suspect you're a nutcase, and feel a surge of relative superiority. Intrigue, because they want to find out how such a weird-ass juxtaposition can possibly be explained.

Care to guess what this ad is for?

But the joke's on them. I only wanted their attention, and I got it. It worked for my Caribbean bro, too. Old tricks are old for a reason. They work.

His pamphlet turned out to be one of those single-page fold-outs, with a key conceit that was purely semantic. The connection was drawn from the literal “empty hand” translation of Karate-do, which the author then uses to frame tracts from Isaiah, Titus, Ephesians and more. The idea is that we don’t come to God offering the “filthy rags” of our so-called righteous works, but rather with empty hands to receive His loving mercy. Fair enough. After all, the God-of-gods cannot be flattered or bribed. If you think you’re in negotiations with God, think twice (and be sure to read the fine print on those contracts).

But the trick was still a trick. The audience expects a treatise on badass spiritual combat, but is instead shown yet another angle of the path to personal salvation and enlightenment. Like I said, I don’t disagree with it.

However — maybe because of how I’m made — I drew my own separate connection to the Karate analog. The new pamphlet I started scribbling in my head was full of pictures and diagrams, demonstrating a variety of structural pressure points and combat techniques. But the kind of martial art they were describing is of a form that doesn’t quite exist yet, and one which I think dissidents will need to design and hone in the months and years ahead.

In the draft of my follow-up to The New Knighthood, I wrote the following:

A knight may serve the interests of various houses in his errands and quests, but his ultimate King is not of this world. Because of this mystic connection to authority, he confronts not only mundane physical threats but spiritual ones, and is well-prepared in body, mind and soul to do so. The knight therefore draws his powers from more than simply his weapons and training. Above all else, a knight is a man equipped with dangerous imagination, who can turn even the most seemingly benign subjects and structures into tools of liberty or war. Even a naked knight therefore presents a grave threat to his enemies, because he can perceive how all materials, techniques, insights and energies can be adapted and channeled to serve his mission.

The precise language might change before publication, but not the spirit behind it. Like the Okinawan peasant, the New Knight possesses an array of intangible, invisible weapons as well as more traditional tools of war. In fact, these internal weapons are the more important ones, since they can’t be targeted in spacetime.

Also like the peasant farmer, he has been forcibly “disarmed” by his rulers, who maintain a monopoly on all the fanciest arms and gadgets. Fortunately, both warriors can reimagine every physical tool as a weapon. The Farmer sees the ghost of the Tonfa lurking in the grindstone handle, the Kama hiding in the sickle. The Knight likewise sees improvised weapons everywhere he looks. In a new network protocol. In the truck he drives to work. In his own bare hands, should the need arise.

A Knight of New York saves the day, and Leviathan notices. ( donation link )

The Knight also sees how his enemies’ weapons and tactics can be easily turned against them. As will soon become apparent, such counterattacks can sometimes be launched by an action as simple as filling out a form.

In this way a Knight is like a metaphysical commando. His agile, improvisational mind and scalable resolution makes him both a force multiplier and a force unto himself. A single Daniel Penny can defeat evil in a subway car, a thousand could defeat it in a city, a million in a nation. With his material and spiritual weapons in alignment, each warrior becomes asymmetric warfare incarnate, an irregular supersoldier hiding in plain sight, whose fellow knights can coalesce and disperse in the blink of an eye.

What does this mean in terms of the Fifth-Generation Warfare being waged against us?

It means Sixth-Generation Warfare.

Consider what follows to be a rough proposal of this new martial art, with a couple of thought experiments attached for discussion.

The Next Generation

The concept of warfare has gone through a massive change over the past century. The key battles are now fought mostly our in minds, and across our fields of perception. For a good overview of the positions and terrain, read John Carter’s masterpiece, Political Conflict in the Age of Psychic Warfare. I wrote my own battlefield appraisal last year (Magic Rules Iron), and our visions seem to be mostly in alignment.

While massed kinetic-action still exists (e.g. Ukraine, the Persian Gulf), the primary weapons and soldiers of 5GW are psychological and cybernetic, designed to maintain control through propaganda, false flags and other illusions. This framework was designed by an evil cabal of highly-placed degenerates and psychopaths, some of them literally Satanic.

Before his recent “suicide” (for which three separate death dates have thus far been reported) this asshole was the primary architect of 5GW for the U.S military.

Working within this psychological warfighting framework, even devastating physical attacks against civilians and infrastructure are often disguised as something else. 5GW defenses are likewise obscured and reframed. Material losses are assimilated into the privatized-profit/socialized-loss model of central banking and fiat currency, and spiritual losses repurposed for enhanced control. The network effects are even worse: all movements and reactions on the 5GW battlefield emit a kind of radiation which degrades the circuitry of trust more generally. We learn to not believe our lying eyes, and to suspect all allies of hidden treachery.

To defeat 5GW requires an expanded perception of reality. Like the authors of 5GW, we’ll need to train ourselves to see our battlefield, opponents and objectives in a completely different way. But unlike them, our vision will be binocular and multidimensional, fit for operation at any resolution and scale.

In 6GW, each enemy asset and system must be assessed not as a whole, but rather as as a set of overengineered, expensive and hyperfragile components. By this I mean not only their material weapons and gadgets, but the similarly baroque and unstable structures of their minds. Applying this method of vision, the fearsome samurai is deconceptualized into a vulnerable webbing of knees and ankles, wrists and elbows, livers and chins.

And as with all martial arts, applying pressure to just the right node, at just the right moment, can suddenly invert the power differential and topple even a seemingly invincible threat matrix. What we’ll be targeting in particular is those pressure points and weak hinges where the Enemy’s material and spiritual weaknesses are in the most alignment.

At the same time, we will be minimizing our own exposure to spiritual and material threats. 6GW requires intelligence and situational awareness. You can’t fight very effectively if you’re locked up in prison or dead. As Christ advised to his disciples, we must be “as wise as serpents and as gentle as doves” in order to operate within our hostile environment. If a given operation is exposed to too much threat, we must “shake the dust from our feet” and move on to the next one. Our techniques are low-cost by default, and that includes sunk costs. That doesn’t mean that we can't ever sacrifice ourselves, but never unintelligently or rashly. The goal is to keep fighting for as long and as well as we can, damaging those hinges with the highest availability when the opportunity presents itself.

Finally. a good 6GW technique will shed light on the target it damages. There are strategists on our side who have proposed that the answer to 5GW is to engage in our own form of it — to “fight fire with fire.” This idea is, at the very least, a strategic mistake. We will never be as good at lying and faking as they are, and we expose ourselves to unnecessary threats and counterattacks when we try.

The solution is to tell the truth when we attack, casting their evil players and plays in the sharpest possible relief for all to see. In this sense, 6GW is like comedy (which we should use as well, since we're hilarious). The best jokes are infectious because they tell the audience obvious things they already know about reality, and permit them to declare this knowledge with their laughter. It will be the same when we attack. The audience will see the target clearly (and might literally point and laugh).

Let’s look at these ideas together through the lens of a traditional tactic: sabotage. The target in this case is a shoe factory, grinding out footwear for enemy troops.

Sample factory.

In 2GW, a shoe is thrown into the gears to temporarily gum up the works. In 3GW, a mass of shoes are thrown in unison, lengthening the downtime of production. In 4GW, the saboteurs are fewer, but have learned how to target the machines more strategically, and with greater effect.

In 5GW, the shoe factory is converted into a front and money laundry for covert operations that have nothing to do with shoes. Even the shoes they produce are not what they seem, as they are loaded with tracking devices, surveillance gear, remote-trigger explosives and other expensive tech. The soldiers who wear them are quietly seen as either expendable assets or enemies to undermine. That’s the regime’s most common sabotage tactic in our current age, though what it sabotages is the world outside the factory.

The 6GW saboteur assesses the 5GW factory at a variety of ranges and resolutions. Instead of trying to temporarily halt production or seize its operation, he determines which weaknesses can be exploited to help the factory defeat itself. These typically arrive in the form of perverse incentive structures and hidden motives, but any fragile component is on the table for exploitation.

For instance: the workers and foremen on the shop floor don’t know what kind of business they’re actually in. They think they’re getting paid to make footwear for soldiers who protect them, which in their minds is a win-win scenario. Meanwhile the factory’s middle management tier may know more, generally speaking. But as with every criminal enterprise, each individual manager’s knowledge is segregated by domain (i.e. on a “need to know” basis). The guy in charge of the money laundry doesn’t necessarily know about the sex trafficking operation it disguises. At the topmost rungs of ownership, all is both known and plausibly deniable, due to the layers of wealth and influence they have accumulated.

To take maximum advantage of these components, the Six-G operative doesn’t try to directly damage the production line or the covert enterprise. Instead, he uses his intellect and insight to “help” the former to expose the latter. At the most opportune moment, perhaps he rewires one part of the technical or business apparatus to cause the factory to increase its shoe production beyond its capacity.

This result might be achieved in a number of ways. For example, he might target a weakness in the technical apparatus, causing the line to start running at twenty-times its normal speed. Or he could exploit the incentives structure to create an artificial and self-amplifying demand for shoes. In either case, he accelerates the production rate and/or price to the point that it becomes unsustainable at one or more levels.

No matter the particular method applied, the result is the same. The system’s layers of concealment make assessing and fixing the problem a slower, more complicated and resource draining affair. Meanwhile, the staff is worked to exhaustion, the warehouses fill up with unsold product, people start pointing fingers at each other, internal rifts erupt and deepen at every organizational tier.

Eventually the public is treated to the spectacle of a shoe factory in a state of total chaos, with shoes literally pouring out of its windows. The spotlight is cast on the operation as whole, including on its covert parts. Even if the factory isn’t bankrupted overnight, awareness of it — and other criminal factories like it — has expanded within the population.

Also revealed is a new tactical approach that can be adapted to bring down similar structures. If a tactic seems to work, we look for ways to escalate and expand it. Every time the enemy tries to close off one exploit, we subtly shift our approach and apply it elsewhere.

None of the example above is to suggest that 6GW is purely accelerationist. That’s just one tool in the toolkit. It isn’t “purely” anything at all. It’s just about maintaining an agile stance, knowing when and where to strike when the opportunity presents itself.

The Weak Hinge

I think the best striking targets are what I'll refer to as a “hinge.” One half of the hinge is spiritual, pertaining to the psychological, philosophical, metaphysical and/or religious components. The other half is material, meaning physical assets, operational mechanisms and financing structures. For efficiency’s sake, the notation will be as follows:

[spiritual]><[material]

The weakest hinges are typically those where the spiritual and material halves are in particularly fragile or contradictory alignment. For example, consider how the absurd internal contradictions of the Intersectional Left align with its primary factory’s financial dependence on a wealthy neoliberal donor class. While this weak hinge always existed, we can see it more clearly these days in the form of supply line revolts, vindictive court martials and hilarious mutinies.

As per usual, Tolkien had the beat:

'Not our orders!' said one of the [dimwitted campus radicals]. 'We have come all the way from the [Student Center] to kill, and avenge our [brown-trans-Muslim-unicorn pets]. I wish to kill, and then go back to [scrolling TikTok].' 'Then you can wish again,' said the growling voice. 'I am [Bill Ackman]. I command. I return to [Davos] by the shortest road.' 'Is [George Soros] the master or the Great Eye?' said [Academia]. 'We should go back at once to [post-Marxist dialectics].' — The Two Towers: Book III - Chapter 3: The Uruk-Hai

For the time being, several allied enemy factions are at each other’s throats, and it seems like a strategic opportunity. But an opportunity to do what? What actions will cause the most damage to the highest value target, with minimal expense/exposure to our troops? How can the action itself simultaneously reveal a truth about the target, and why it must be destroyed?

First and foremost, we should recognize there are no “good guys” in such internal dustups. As Janice Fiamengo observed about Ackman several months back (emphasis mine):

But the real problem may go even deeper. The anti-intellectual moral imperatives of the ‘60s are still with us, so deeply imbedded in our reflex egalitarianism as to make us quail at the task before us. Such difficulties are glaringly evident in Bill Ackman’s own arguments, in which despite a take-no-prisoners salvo, he can’t help but frequently profess his pro-diversity bona fides, which lead him into various self-contradictions and ideological concessions that spell doom for his declared project. He states near the beginning of his jeremiad that “I have always believed that diversity is an import feature of a successful organization, but by diversity I mean diversity in its broadest form: diversity of viewpoints, politics, ethnicity, race, age, religion, experience, socioeconomic background, sexual identity, gender, one’s upbringing, and more.”

In other words, Ackman’s stated ethos is basically indistinguishable from that of Claudine Gay and of Harvard. The same goes for Magill, Kornbluth, the Congressional panel and everyone else involved in that kabuki farce. All players at this table are vapid and morally bankrupt clowns, who worship at different clay feet of the same evil god.

But their lack of principles is also a form of strength. Very few of them truly believe in their latest Current Thing crusade, and a combination of sloth and entropy will put a stop to it if nothing else. Their current battle represents a momentary intramural power struggle, not a lasting theological schism.

The most probable outcome here is therefore a reversion to the old pecking order. The global financial Uglúks will lord over the grandiloquent academic Grishnákhs and their gibbering Snaga debt-slaves, with little to no permanent damage rendered to the Enemy’s overall game state.

In 6GW, we would intelligently attack and exploit this weak hinge from multiple angles, until the connection was destroyed. It wouldn’t just be a matter of “pouring gasoline on the fire” indiscriminately. It would be more like carving a trench that leads it back to the enemy’s castle, while simultaneously using select enemy troops to help us dig it. And because we are shedding light in the process, we may even sway some of those troops to our side. At the very least, we will demoralize them.

A Born-Again DR commando pulls a page from the 6GW playbook. It’s the one that says “Bad Motherfucker.”

The first step is to identify the target we are trying to destroy. A good target should be 1) a valuable component of the Enemy’s arsenal or infrastructure and 2) currently in position for maximum destruction, with minimum resource expenditure and risk to our operatives.

In the example above, there are many potential targets to strike. But I think the highest-value, lowest-risk target is the Ivy League.

Hopefully I don’t need to explain in detail why the Ivies are a high-value asset, or why it must be destroyed. They are the credentialist factories that churn out the Enemy’s managerial elite, and route them into every tentacle. As usual, intersectionality is their greatest spiritual vulnerability. The material half of the weak hinge is their funding pipeline, which is highly dependent on the largesse of global financiers who possess, at the very least, an awkward blend of loyalties.

But before we assess the best way to attack this hinge, let’s look at an example of another recent — and successful — 6GW operation.

The Taqiyya Truth-Bomb

Image Credit: Tony Marsh.

The weak hinge for this operation was first exposed with the passage of Scotland’s malevolent Hate Crime Bill. We all know the true nature and purpose of such laws — who they target, who they absolve, how they’re abused, etc. But in 6GW, this typical Rule of Man lawfare can be made to backfire on its authors, and severely damage both short-term operations and long-term alliances.

The opportunity that emerged was not to somehow “fight” and “defeat” the law itself. That would be strictly impossible in the regime’s current form. In case you haven’t been paying attention, its corrupt agents and financial backers have fully captured and rigged the system, rendering its laws immune to normal politics. For the time being, they will pass whatever heinous laws they want, install whichever puppet they choose, popular opinion be damned.

You can go on fighting these battles as you see fit, and some of them might even have a peripheral value. But that’s not the Knight's way. A 6GW Knight attacks the bone and joint, not the skin or cloth.

The strategic opportunity presented here was a way to exploit the law’s mechanics to the Enemy’s spiritual and material detriment, while simultaneously shifting the spotlight onto its evil architects and cheerleaders.

Police Scotland has received more than 3,000 hate crime reports since a new law was introduced on Monday, the BBC understands. It creates a new crime of "stirring up hatred" over protected characteristics. A large number were about a 2020 speech by First Minister Humza Yousaf - then justice secretary - highlighting white people in prominent public roles. Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said people were making "fake and vexatious complaints". Police Scotland said complaints about Mr Yousaf's speech were assessed at the time, with no crime committed and no action taken. The new law will not apply retrospectively. Prime minister backs JK Rowling in row over new hate crime law

Scotland's new hate crime law comes into force Hate crime reports are handled by the force's Contact, Command and Control centres. These have been extremely busy but are understood to be coping with the number of complaints Ms Brown told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that "misinformation" and publicity had led to the high number of reports. She also confirmed that a "fake complaint" was made using her name and contact details on Monday.

Application of this simple and elegant tactic set into motion a chain of events that resulted in Yousaf’s resignation less than a month later. The official narrative points to an intramural fallout with the Greens over a patently absurd carbon emissions reduction goal (-75% in six years), as well as his general incompetence. But if we examine the map with our 6GW goggles, we’ll notice that this fallout was one of the effects, not the cause.

The spiritual half of the hinge was located in Humza Yousaf himself. Whatever he may look like on the surface, Yousaf is a postmodern Muslim warlord practicing fifth-generation warfare. Deploying an updated version of taqiyya, he exploited a spiritual weakness of Scotland and the West-at-large in the form of the Intersectional Left’s suicidal contradictions. Seeing past all the jargony nonsense, he knows the glue holding these alliances together is a shared hatred (including self-hatred) of whites, straight men and Christians — with the deepest well of hate reserved for those who match all three categories, naturally.

A key weakness of his own spiritual position is that he needs to walk a very fine rhetorical line, signaling to his “allies” that he quietly and viscerally hates the same people they do, without revealing that he secretly despises all of them as well. He’d gladly hurl them off the tops of buildings if he could, but he is patient. He would help the Left destroy the country first, establish his taifa, then convert, jail or murder them at his leisure.

But the problem with his method is inherent to all 5GW operators. Every lie you tell darkens and diminishes your soul, even when it appears to yield superficial success in the moment. Successful liars eventually become lazy and sloppy, and have trouble keeping all their lies straight. At some point they’ll let a bit of the truth slip out, which will come back to haunt them at an inopportune moment.

In this case, Yousaf was trying to fend off the 6GW human DDoS assault on the new Hate Crime reporting system when that wraith of truth was summoned.

Excerpted from Yousaf’s June 10, 2020 speech to Parliament (emphasis mine):

The Conservatives, Greens and Liberal Democrats have never had a single person of colour in their MSP ranks in 20 years of devolution. I do not say that to point the finger; I say it because we have to make change. They have never had a single non-white MP from Scotland in their history. To my colleagues in the Government, I say that we know that we are not immune, either. Some people have been surprised or taken aback by my mention on my social media that at 99 per cent of the meetings that I go to, I am the only non-white person in the room. Why are we so surprised when the most senior positions in Scotland are filled almost exclusively by people who are white? Take my portfolio, for example. The Lord President is white, the Lord Justice Clerk is white, every High Court judge is white, the Lord Advocate is white, the Solicitor General is white, the chief constable is white, every deputy chief constable is white, every assistant chief constable is white, the head of the Law Society is white, the head of the Faculty of Advocates is white and every prison governor is white. That is not the case only in justice. The chief medical officer is white, the chief nursing officer is white, the chief veterinary officer is white, the chief social work adviser is white and almost every trade union in the country is headed by white people. In the Scottish Government, every director general is white. Every chair of every public body is white. That is not good enough.

Imagine meeting that many white officials in Scotland, of all places! The repetition itself is evidence of an obsessive contempt, in which the worthiness of every individual is reduced to a single (and immutable) trait. In other words: racism.

But that’s none of our concern. We are warriors dispassionately scanning the Enemy apparatus for weak hinges. Yousaf gives us a clue in the very first sentence of the quote, naming aloud the very coalition that will eventually unite to dethrone him. By lumping all of these political factions together in his anti-white tantrum, he has unwittingly exposed himself to future retaliation and defeat.

Indeed, it was the precise language of this speech which was copy-pasted into the thousands of complaints lodged against him four years later, the instant his beloved Hate Crime reporting system went live. The resulting “controversy” gave the Greens the atmospheric cover they needed to betray Yousaf and the SNP. It’s always easier and safer to betray a weak man than a strong one.

This didn’t go over so well. But now imagine if millions of us took Starbucks up on their offer to “have open discussions about race” in their establishments.

There is a psychological component to the attack as well. In lodging these specific complaints, the Knights reminded all parties that Yousaf essentially viewed his “allies” and “enemies” the same: with a bitter, racialized resentment of any success they obtained in life. It’s “not good enough” when a majority and ancestral white homeland is run by a majority of whites. That means you too, Greenies! So don’t get too comfortable, mates. These friendly-fire victims may not confess their anxieties aloud, but even “activists” don’t want to give up their plum positions within the status hierarchy.

Just as importantly — and unlike Yousaf — the Scottish Knights did not need to lie or otherwise spiritually weaken themselves to launch their attack. Yousaf is indeed a ethno-tribal racist who hates whites. On an occasion when he failed to restrain or disguise that hatred, he helpfully opened up a chink in his own armor and dared his enemy to strike it. Little did he realize that such attack windows never close, because the internet is forever.

The material part of the hinge was the reporting system and its governing bureaucracy. The sheer number of filings served to divert attention, drain resources and overwhelm system processes, while at the same time shoving its evil authors and executives into the spotlight. If we were to visualize this technique in martial arts terms, we might refer to it a form of 6GW judo.

How many reports were filed in total? Are the warriors continuing this campaign against Yousaf, Brown and/or other targets?

Consider this potential escalation: suppose they reported a hate crime every time they heard some regime reporter or politician disparage the white race? Even better, expand the target range to every television program, every commercial, every website and social media outlet.

In fact, don't even limit it to anti-white/straight/male complaints. Call out ageism, ablelism, ethnocentrism. Train yourself to see the world throught their funhouse lens, in which every mundane word and image can be reframed as an out-group slight. Use their own malformed language against them. The Enemy would almost certainly react by trying to criminalize “fake reports”, but such a reaction would only push their hypocrisy further into the spotlight, and perhaps open up new hinges to attack.

As for whether such a campaign is currently underway, that’s unknown and unknowable. The data is controlled by the Enemy, and fed through its captured press organs in whatever format it deems most useful in the moment. Our only useful data is gleaned from their reactions.

In the meantime, we waste time and energy caring about how they frame it, or patting ourselves on the back for the results. Yousaf’s humiliating retreat is a clear win, and exposes a new avenue of attack to adapt and exploit:

Drown them in their own paperwork.

Sayonara, sucker. (Photo by Fraser Bremner - Pool/Getty Images)

At this point, some 4G and 5G warriors and strategists in our ranks might be thinking:

Who cares, Mark? The ‘Hate’ law still stands, and its authors still walk free to do more harm. Yousaf himself will be quickly replaced by some other snakehead, and perhaps even a white one this time. No real gains have been made.

This is why I say we need to change the way we see the battlefield. Our lawless Enemy would prefer we target the law itself, because they know that’s a futile effort. Its passage was just a cat’s paw, designed to distract, infuriate, drain, and demoralize. The same could be said of trying to “vote out” public officials like Siobhan Brown. To modify Stalin: “How many divisions does the Community Safety Minister have?”

These people and laws are just 5GW illusions, in other words. But attacking the [Humza Yousaf] >< [Hate Crime Bill] hinge using the method above inflicts real damage to the system that generates such illusions. At the very least, a cost-free movement resulted in the forced sacrifice of a preferred regime agent, the draining of resources, the public collapse of a coalition and the deepening of an intramural rift. A grand time was had by all.

Most importantly, the hinge has been destroyed with no casualties or new threats posed to our side. Even if they try to rebuild it using another combination of [lying politician] >< [evil law] (and they will), the replacement parts will be necessarily weaker due to their enhanced visibility alone.

It will also fire imaginations about how the core technique could be modified and repurposed towards other targets. In developing such techniques, I think we should always ask ourselves the following question first:

How can we efficiently, effectively and legally exploit an Enemy system, while catching one or more enemy agents inside the blast radius?

Uglúk Sprang Forth

With that question in mind let’s revisit our initial combat scenario.

Uglúk shouted, and a number of other Orcs of nearly his own size ran up. Then suddenly, without warning, Uglúk sprang forwards, and with two swift strokes swept the heads off two of his opponents. Grishnakh stepped aside and vanished into the shadows. The others gave way, and one stepped backwards and fell over Merry's prostrate form with a curse. Yet that probably saved his life, for Uglúk's followers leaped over him and cut down another with their broad-bladed swords. It was the yellow-fanged guard. His body fell right on top of Pippin, still clutching its long sawedged knife. “Put up your weapons!' shouted Uglúk. 'And let's have no more nonsense! We go straight west from here, and down the stair. From there straight to the downs, then along the river to the forest. And we march day and night. That clear?” “Now,” thought Pippin, “if only it takes that ugly fellow a little while to get his troop under control, I've got a chance.” — Tolkein, J.R.R, The Two Towers, George Allen & Unwin, 1954

Once again, the spiritual weakness in the [Ivy League]><[Donor Class] hinge is intersectionality. Several enemy factions are enmeshed in an perverse power struggle, in which each hopes to maintain or enhance their power by persuading others they are the most put-upon victim group.

It’s an old game at this point, but with not much in the way of movement. In particular, there seems to be an ongoing stalemate between the subclasses of elite Zionist mega-donors and anti-white/straight/Christian/male coalition of Fanon’s Wretched Army. We could muse for days about why this is, but our concern is with the lack of movement itself. We want to encourage kinetic movements and forced reactions, in order to better expose the hinges. If we time our attack just right, we can destroy the supply line that runs from the former to the latter (or — better yet — help redirect that supply line to friendlies on our side).

As in the Scottish play, we should look for the weaknesses in individual players first. An individual, asymmetrically powerful enemy is the weakest link by default. While our one-eyed Enemy sees everything in terms of groups and abstractions, our side’s strength is that we can see and assess each individual with clarity. This includes seeing how they can be manipulated by their own evil desires and foibles, and have their own asymmetric power judo-flipped against them.

Let’s take a look some of the key players here and their potential weaknessess:

Image credit: Patrick McMullan (via Getty Images)

Bill Ackman

Like Yousaf, Ackman is an ethno-tribal 5G Warlord, who cloaks his true priorities and motives in the jargon of equity, diversity, etc. He is also an exemplar of a certain class of elite, third-generation New York Ashkenazi royalty. As a child of wealth and privilege raised in the era of victimhood status, he’s haunted by shame and social anxiety. His cultural programming and instincts prompt him to lean heavily into his Jewish identity, both to ward off other race-predators and indulge in racial-predation of his own. And, like Uglúk himself, his loyalty to his spiritual homeland has drummed up internal opposition against him.

Is Bill smart? Yes. But his intelligence hinges on a particular brand of half-blind motivated reasoning which, for instance, allows him to disguise a move to wall-off his competitive advantage as egalitarian largesse. On a gut level, I detect a small, petty and vindictive man who is ultimately ruled by his ego and appetites.

For example: In 2016, Bill divorced his wife of 25 years. Although the details of the divorce were not disclosed, I’m guessing it had something to do with the woman he wed two years later, Neri Oxman (note that lust is a weak hinge all its own, which is why the Enemy exploits it in their blackmail operations). There are many levers to be pressed when it comes to this woman, including her connection to a certain infamous “suicide” victim.

Ackman’s intersectional opponents are already jiggling some of these levers. This may prove to be a strategic blunder on their part, as it made things personal for a guy already juiced to the gills on tribal wrath. In that frame of mind — and now riding for his damsel’s besmirched honor — Ackman announced he would expand his “anti-plagiarism” war against the Ivies and beyond.

Note that all players at the table know Ackman doesn’t give a shit about plagiarism, per se. It’s like jailing Al Capone on tax evasion. He openly admits it’s just a sneaky way to target anti-Zionist academics with unrelated bylaws and technicalities. It might’ve even counted as a 6GW attack, but the plagiarism weapon is too complex, costly and fragile. And as he’s already discovered, it can by judo-flipped against him.

TLDR; Bill is a petty, vengeful sonofabitch who likes to play dirty. His weaknesses are his mixed loyalties, his trophy wife and his bloated ego.

Image credit: Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP

Sally Kornbluth

MIT President Sally Kornbluth counts as a classic archetype of her own. Like Grishnákh, she has attained her position by straddling both sides of an ever-widening gap between wealthy Jews and SJWs. As the sole survivor of the donor class’s Congressional assault, she now finds herself caught in the zugzwang between pro-Palestine campus protesters and the Zionists who foot the bills.

Her key spiritual weakness is her obsession with social status and reputation. She was raised up in the longhouse feminist model, by a mother whose own social status outpaced her father’s by a country mile. She exploited her sex to climb the neo-Marxist authority ladder, revealing that the desire for authority status far outstripped her interest in science. She wielded the magic scepter as Duke’s provost to replace almost all male deans with females, and was applauded for it by the usual suspects.

Like Yousaf, I suspect another weakness might be found by digging around in her skeleton closet of past statements. Caught in the web of the Left’s fragile alliances, it’s almost certain she’s said something that could deepen rifts, or trigger unsuspected alliances to forge against her.

Her key material weakness is that she’s being set up as a scapegoat. She isn’t actually authorized to “give in” to the protestors’ divestment demands. It’s a lot like being the coach of a losing team. If the situation escalates in any way, she’ll be the first one thrown under the bus by the trustees. Like most professional women, her job and paycheck runs a distant second to social worth; if she’s shown a way out of this trap, where she believes she’ll get to keep her status among her tribe, she’s likely to pounce on it.

TLDR; Kornbluth is the prettiest princess in the whole wide world, and wants go on being seen that way at all costs.

Image credit: Frank S. Zhou

Campus Protest Leaders

As usual, the current protest craze is littered with individuals who refer to themselves as “leaders”. While the caliber of their leadership and the degree to which they actually lead is unknown, this is none of our concern. What matters is their function as comms channels to all the other players, and to the internet.

The specific spiritual weakness varies from unit to unit, but they are all subject to the same meta-weakness: They cannot think. They have never been trained to think, and have no desire to learn. What they want is to follow and regurgitate. Some can best be described as socially maladapted children who long for attention and community. Others are garden variety misanthropes who just yearn to break things and hurt people. All of them look for leaders, either to develop a parasocial relationship with or to offload accountability onto. Any psychopathic narcissist who jumps to the front of a parade will do.

I think a good summary of their condition is this: as a result of their poor upbringing, they have basically turned themselves into open source programmable interfaces. This is the soul condition of the NPC: a program that accepts new code from any coder, including malign code. If you doubt this to be the case, consider the fact that a bunch of neon-haired feminazis who scream about an imaginary “rape culture” are now donning hijabs and meekly occupying the back row at prayer time. The Islamist sees this more as a strength of their server environment, not an exploitable weakness of the clients. We know better.

As with their spiritual hinges, the specific material levers and pressure points will vary. If these people share a meta-weakness, it would likely pertain to their institutional status and creature comforts. Are they willing to go on hunger strikes? Lose scholarships? Get expelled? Be arrested and charged with crimes? Sent to prison? How much are these campus saints willing to sacrifice for their supposed principles. Perhaps we should ask them.

Moreover, what kinds of process-level mischief and chaos could they cause, if properly supplied and motivated. If you were to become their programmer, what line of code might you add? Would you have them overwhelm administrative systems with filings? Investigate the administrators themselves for technical misdemeanors and thought crimes? Or maybe you would program them to drop out of college en masse, triggering a sudden cash crunch? If so, what would you have them drop into?

In the meantime, here’s a list of just a few prominent protesters whose names have popped up in regime media recently.

Shara Bhuiyan (MIT)

Mohamed Mohamed (MIT)

Johannah King-Slutzky (Columbia/CUAD)

Khymani James (Columbia)

Kojo Acheampong (Harvard)

Elizabeth Ross (Harvard)

Lea H. Kayali (Harvard)

Hossam M. Nasr (Harvard)

Rosa Vazques (Harvard)

Shabbos Kestenbaum (Harvard)

Miguel Monteiro (Yale)

Molly Weiner (Yale)

Lumisa Bista (Yale)

This very short list can and should be expanded through research and inquiry. However, we should limit it to self-declared combatants only. These would be people who issued statements through student newspapers, regime press, activist organization websites, social media, etc. Not only are these individuals declaring themselves in play for 6GW, but their toxic empathy and attention-seeking tends to correlate highly with spiritual weakness. As usual, we won’t have to lie to them. We just need to “help” them with their latest cause.

TLDR; Campus radicals are a mixed bag of attention-starved narcissists and NPCs programmed to follow the leader. Time to fuck around with the codebase.

The thought experiment on the table is this:

Given these players and their current game state, what kinds of 6GW tactics can we develop and deploy to discredit, distract, drain and otherwise accelerate the destruction of the elite academic institutions, while casting the brightest light on the Enemy system that funds them?

I’ll leave the comments open, so that everyone can propose and debate tactics. I will post another article in the near future, in which I’ll include what I think are your best ideas, as well as provide my own. I figure my blog is too small and niche for that to constitute an exposure threat. And since we’re not proposing anything illegal, the worst exposure would do is burn a good operation before it starts.

I also plan on starting a new #room at You-Know-Where, so we can continue such tactical experiments in earnest.

Till then, remember what ol’ Jack Burton says:

We will win.

