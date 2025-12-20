The Cat Was Never Found
The Whisperer in Darkness
"Aliens" isn't the answer. It's not even the question.
Dec 20, 2025
Mark Bisone
November 2025
Three Poems
Schizo Facto; Milvian; Birdbrains
Nov 25, 2025
Mark Bisone
The Series Was Never Found
A catalog of all my finished, unfinished, and ongoing multi-part series (plus a thank you to my readers)
Nov 21, 2025
Mark Bisone
Kill Wuffy
And call your mother.
Nov 16, 2025
Mark Bisone
The Devil Incarnate (Part 6)
The Shapeshifting Synagogues of Satan
Nov 13, 2025
Mark Bisone
October 2025
The Hare of Hermes
Lunar Tunes, Mary Maladies, and the Bottomless Rabbit Hole of Death
Oct 31, 2025
Mark Bisone
Come What May
Same rules apply.
Oct 27, 2025
Mark Bisone
The Nest Detectives
Why Sedevacantism and Trad Inc. are just different forms of willful blindness.
Oct 2, 2025
Mark Bisone
September 2025
The Dead Letter Left
The lights are off, and no one's home.
Sep 12, 2025
Mark Bisone
August 2025
The D-Word
Do I really need to spell it out for you?
Aug 30, 2025
Mark Bisone
Beware of Robo-Jesus
The Living God is not Laplace's Demon.
Aug 19, 2025
Mark Bisone
Men of Range (Part 1 of 2)
The Pagan Question, and how it was resolved long ago.
Aug 10, 2025
Mark Bisone
